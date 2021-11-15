Grow

AVERAGE JOES ENTERTAINMENT recording artist SAM GROW has signed an exclusive publishing deal with DELUGE MUSIC. Concurrent with the signing, GROW released a new single, "Go Right Now," last FRIDAY (11/12).

DELUGE Managing Partner DAVID ROBKIN said, “I’m struck by SAM’s passion for writing. He just loves to write, with hit songwriters, young up and coming writers, anyone who shares the passion with him. We are excited to help SAM expand his opportunities.”

"I’m so incredibly excited to join the DELUGE family,” said GROW. “I can't wait to write songs for such a great team and work with amazing creative minds like DAVID ROBKIN and [DELUGE Pres.) STEPHANIE GREENE."

GROW will make his GRAND OLE OPRY debut on SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 27th.

