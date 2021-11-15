Apply Now

BENZTOWN has opened applications for its 8th Annual BENZTOWN 50 List of Radio’s Biggest Imaging Voices, the yearly list of the top voice talent in the U.S. and CANADA. Applications will be accepted TODAY through JANUARY 7th at https://benztown.com/bz50-apply/.

Pres. DAVE "CHACHI" DENES said, “This is our eighth year to recognize the biggest voiceover talent in the U.S. and CANADA, and we couldn’t be more excited. The role of outstanding voice imaging in creating successful audio brands cannot be overstated, especially in a listening environment that is more competitive than at any other time in history. Great voiceover artists shape the listening experience in a way that captivates and holds listeners. As a company driven to create the highest quality audio content in the world, we are proud to recognize the achievements of our industry’s superstars.”

P1 MEDIA GROUP Partner KEN BENSON, whose company partners with BENZTOWN to create the list, said that his company is "proud to partner with BENZTOWN to shine a bright light on the value of station voices in powering the signature sound of high-performing audio brands. It is our great pleasure to reveal and honor these often-unsung heroes of NORTH AMERICA’s most popular radio stations and underscore the importance of their work.”

Find out more at www.benztown.com/50 or contact MASA PATTERSON at mp@benztown.com or (818) 842-4600.

