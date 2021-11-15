Companion Podcast

Subscription children's podcast platform PINNA and the JIM HENSON COMPANY have released a new podcast version of HENSON's PBS KIDS television series "DINOSAUR TRAIN."

"DINOSAUR TRAIN: RIDE ALONG ADVENTURES" debuts TODAY and will post every other MONDAY starting on DECEMBER 13th for a 10-episode first season, with a second season planned for next year.

"We're thrilled to partner with THE JIM HENSON COMPANY and creator CRAIG BARTLETT to develop all new stories for the DINOSAUR TRAIN: RIDE ALONG ADVENTURES podcast," said PINNA CEO MAGGIE MCGUIRE. "At PINNA, we are committed to delivering highly engaging stories that delight and entertain kids, and build skills and critical thinking. This podcast fosters imagination and scientific thinking in preschoolers and is the perfect companion to the beloved television show from THE JIM HENSON COMPANY and PBS KIDS."

THE JIM HENSON COMPANY Pres./Television HALLIE STANFORD added, "DINOSAUR TRAIN has proven again and again that kids are endlessly curious about the world around them, and that they love to spend time with their friend Buddy the T.rex. The RIDE ALONG ADVENTURES podcast allows kids to enjoy more stories from the DINOSAUR TRAIN world in a whole new way. All aboard!"

