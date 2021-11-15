Tamashunas (Photo: Spencer Combs)

NASHVILLE-based publishing company CREATIVE NATION has signed artist/songwriter DEREK BAHR and hired Creative Mgr. ALEX TAMASHUNAS.

BAHR has spent the last decade as a road musician for Country artists, including JON PARDI, JORDAN DAVIS, RYAN HURD, CASSADEE POPE, and others. He wrote his debut EP, "Collecting Dust” in 2020. TAMASHUNAS joins the company from ANTHEM ENTERTAINMENT, where she has worked since 2018.

“DEREK’s debut EP impressed our whole team,” said CREATIVE NATION Sr. Dir. of Creative EMILY FURMAN. “He is a true songwriter with a unique point of view and an ability to craft a song that stands out and says something. We’re thrilled to welcome him to CREATIVE NATION and to introduce him to the songwriting community.”

BAHR said, “I’m beyond thrilled to have the chance to work with this incredible team at CREATIVE NATION. A number of my songwriting heroes call CN home, and it’s an absolute dream come true to be under the same roof as them. The world class professionalism this team brings to the table is only matched by their focus on compassionate kindness, and I’m so grateful for the chance to grow and learn from this amazing group of people.”

“ALEX’s passion for songwriters and positive energy are infectious," said CREATIVE NATION Co-Founder and CEO BETH LAIRD. "Her prior publishing experience and musical interests complement our clients and staff, and we are very excited to have her join the CREATIVE NATION publishing team."

