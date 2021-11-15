Mayer (Photo: Allison Shelley/NPR)

NPR Books Editor PETRA MAYER died suddenly on SATURDAY (11/15) of a pulmonary embolism in MARYLAND. She was 46.

MAYER initially worked for NPR as an engineering assistant in 1994 while at AMHERST COLLEGE and rejoined the network in 2000 after stints at WBUR/BOSTON and RADIO FREE EUROPE/RADIO LIBERTY. Serving as a producer on "ALL THINGS CONSIDERED," "MORNING EDITION," and "WEEKEND EDITION SATURDAY," MAYER moved to the NPR Books department in 2012 and reviewed and reported on books, with several guest appearances on the "POP CULTURE HAPPY HOUR" podcast.

