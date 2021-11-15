Reese Austin Donatelli

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to AUDACY regional Country afternoon personality ANTHONY DONATELLI and his wife, TORRI, who welcomed their first child, daughter REESE AUSTIN DONATELLI, on FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12th.

Paired with HEATHER FROGLEAR, DONATELLI’s “HEATHER & ANTHONY” show airs on Country stations KFRG (K-FROG)/RIVERSIDE (where they are based), KKWF (100.7 THE WOLF)/SEATTLE and KKWJ (99.5 THE WOLF)/PORTLAND, OR.

