Audacy’s Anthony Donatelli Is A Dad
by Phyllis Stark
November 15, 2021 at 7:54 AM (PT)
ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to AUDACY regional Country afternoon personality ANTHONY DONATELLI and his wife, TORRI, who welcomed their first child, daughter REESE AUSTIN DONATELLI, on FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12th.
Paired with HEATHER FROGLEAR, DONATELLI’s “HEATHER & ANTHONY” show airs on Country stations KFRG (K-FROG)/RIVERSIDE (where they are based), KKWF (100.7 THE WOLF)/SEATTLE and KKWJ (99.5 THE WOLF)/PORTLAND, OR.
