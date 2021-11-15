Specials

ABC AUDIO's THANKSGIVING weekend specials will include one for Country, one for News-Talk, and one for Rock stations.

"FRONT & CENTER HOLIDAY SPECIAL WITH PISTOL ANNIES," hosted by the band's MIRANDA LAMBERT, ASHLEY MONROE and ANGALEENA PRESLEY, will offer songs from their new CHRISTMAS album, "Hell of a Holiday," along with holiday songs and memores from other Country artists.

"ON THE MOVE," hosted by ABC NEWS RADIO Correspondent ALEX STONE, is a three-hour look at transportation technology both on EARTH and in space, including the long-awaited jet packs, electric cars and virtual reality.

And "ROCK AT THE MOVIES," from "SPEAKEASY" and hosted by MATT WOLFE, goes into the stories of popular rock tunes featured in films.

Find out more from CHRISTOPHER VENICE at christopher.venice@abc.com.

