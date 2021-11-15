New Deal With Sony Music

SNAPCHAT has inked a new deal with SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT to include the record company's artists' music in SNAPCHAT's library of music. SNAPCHAT now has deals in place with SONY, UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP and WARNER MUSIC GROUP.

SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT Pres./Global Digital Business DENNIS KOOKER said, "We are pleased to be expanding our relationship with SNAP to develop new commercial opportunities for our artists around short form video and augmented reality experiences. Through this agreement, our artists have more ways to connect with fans and enhance engagement in their music by enabling their songs to be part of the Lens and Sounds tools that support communication and creative expression among SNAPCHAT's users."

SNAPCHAT SVP/Content and Partnerships BEN SCHWERIN added, "Our new deal with SONY MUSIC marks a major milestone as SNAP now has partnerships with all the major labels, in addition to networks of independent labels and emerging artists."

SCHWERIN went on to say, "We’re excited to further integrate SOUNDS into our AR LENSES to provide artists a proven and powerful way to share their music and create immersive new experiences for our community."

SNAP also announced that it is adding SOUNDS ON SNAP, which allows SNAP users to add song clips to SNAPS AND STORIES, into its AR LENSES.

