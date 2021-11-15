Podcast Ad Effectiveness

A NIELSEN study commissioned by CUMULUS MEDIA/WESTWOOD ONE AUDIO ACTIVE GROUP to measure the effectiveness of a spirits brand's ads on the CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK's "WHO WAS PRINCE?" podcast found that the campaign drove awareness lift but a "modest" increaase in brand favorability.

In a post at WESTWOOD ONE's corporate blog, the key findings include that 75% of those in the online panel of 400 adult weekly alcohol drinkers rated the shpw as excellent or very good, ahead of the 61% for the average podcast; a fifty point difference in brand recall between exposed and unexposed groups; brand familiarity growing by 24%; an 8% increase in brand favorability; and a 19% increase in those who said they would seek information and a 13% increase in purchase intent.

See more here.

« see more Net News