Washington, DC

HOWARD UNIVERSITY R&B WHUR/WASHINGTON, DC is gearing up for its 50th Anniversary and as part of the build-up, MACY'S will put up two WHUR displays in their holiday window at MACY'S METRO CENTER.



The unveiling will take place THURSDAY (11/18) from 6-8p (ET) and will highlight the stations' five decades. WHUR officially turns 50 on FRIDAY, DECEMBER 10th.



GM SEAN PLATER said, "Everyone knows the holidays would not be holidays without the MACY’S windows unveiling. It’s truly an honor for WHUR to take part in the celebration this year and it’s another reason for us to show how proud we are to be a part of the WASHINGTON community."

