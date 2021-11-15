Morris and Hurd

Congratulations to ARISTA NASHVILLE’s RYAN HURD for taking the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this week with his single, “Chasing After You,” with his wife, COLUMBIA NASHVILLE’s MAREN MORRIS.

Kudos to SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE EVP/Promotion & Artist Development STEVE HODGES; ARISTA NASHVILLE VP/Promotion JOSH EASLER; SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE VP/National Promotion LAUREN THOMAS, Dir./Artist Development BO MARTINOVICH; ARISTA NASHVILLE Mgr./Content & National Promotion HELENA AKHTAR, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion ALI O'CONNELL; Dir./WEST COAST Promotion LISA OWEN; Mgr./NORTHEAST Promotion DAVID BERRY; Mgr./MIDWEST Promotion KAILEEN MANGAN; and Coord./Promotion RYAN SANDERS.

