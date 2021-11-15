'Help For The Holidays'

MUSICARES is launching 2021 HELP FOR THE HOLIDAYS. While music venues are scheduling shows again, the music community across the U.S. is still feeling the residual effects of the pandemic. To further help the music community this holiday season, MUSICARES, for the second year in a row, will offer $250 e-gift cards from KROGER and WALMART to the first 4,000 eligible applicants. The gift cards will cover purchases of essential items like food, gas and prescriptions.

HELP FOR THE HOLIDAYS started as a response to the COVID-19 crisis in 2020. It serves to provide music professionals with aid to cover essential needs during the holiday season when financial burdens increase. In 2020, MUSICARES distributed 4,000 e-gift cards to music professionals in need.

Executive Director/MusiCares, LAURA SEGURA said, "Even though live music is making a comeback, many in the music community are still struggling after months of lost income. We want to emphasize that our community is still in need of extra support to cover basic needs. We hope this year’s gift card distribution will ease the burden and spur others to donate and support music professionals."

Any music professional with five years of employment in the industry and/or six commercially released recordings or videos is eligible to apply. Click here to do so.

« see more Net News