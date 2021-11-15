STOCKHOLM's ILLUMEN are back with a new single "Drifting Apart," A song about fading emotions, about feeling lost and about an urge to do something before it’s too late; a state of mind so scary but familiar to so many. The name for the three-piece, ILLUMEN, comes from the idea that the band illuminates the darker sides of themselves, as well as the dark times the world is currently stuck in. Is the new single that dark? Find out on today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

