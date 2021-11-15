Thomas

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING has signed hitmaker THERON THOMAS to a global publishing agreement. THOMAS is well known for his work as part of the songwriting and production duo R. CITY. THERON has crafted chart-topping hits for artists including BEYONCÉ, RIHANNA, USHER, LIZZO, MILEY CYRUS, DOJA CAT, SAWEETIE, ANITTA, CIARA, THE PUSSYCAT DOLLS, and ADAM LEVINE.

THOMAS said, “I’m looking forward to becoming the biggest songwriter in the world with the help of RAY, KATIE, BIG JON and the entire SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING team."

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING SVP/Creative, KATIE WELLE added, “THERON is one-of-one in talent, work ethic and spirit, inspiring every room he enters. It’s an honor to partner with THERON and RAY DANIELS on this next chapter!”





