NASHVILLE music and culture PR firm IVPR has hired LUCY VOLPE as Senior Publicist for the company. VOLPE was previously employed by BIG FEAT PR, where she worked on campaigns for ARLO MCKINLEY, JOHN R. MILLER, CHARLEY CROCKETT, LYDIA LUCE and more. She brings more than 10 years of experience to IVPR with a specialty in artist and festival PR.

IVPR Owner MARIA IVEY said, “LUCY is one of those rare individuals who has built a career by combining her personal strengths and passions into a singular focus work-wise. I value her work ethic, passion for our clients, sense of what makes for a solid story, and well-honed knowledge of the ever changing media landscape. She gives a damn, and that’s really all we can ever hope for in a teammate.”

VOLPE added, “It’s rare to find people in this industry where there is no room for ego, where everyone is genuinely supportive of each other and wants to achieve the same goals for our clients. I am incredibly honored to be on team IVPR."

