GRAMMY Award-winning global superstar JUSTIN BIEBER has announced the opening acts for his JUSTICE WORLD TOUR 2022. Special guests JADEN AND ¿TÉO? will join all 52 dates of the tour, with EDDIE BENJAMIN and HARRY HUDSON joining on select dates. The tour will kick off in SAN DIEGO at PECHANGA ARENA on FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 18th, and wrap up in NORTH AMERICA at MILWAUKEE SUMMERFEST on FRIDAY, JUNE 24th. The tour will also hit NEW YORK CITY, CHICAGO, LOS ANGELES, MIAMI, TORONTO and more.

As part of the JUSTIN BIEBER WORLD TOUR, fans can enter for a chance to win an instant upgrade to VIP seating or a trip to meet JUSTIN by taking action on PROPELLER to transform the criminal justice system with REFORM ALLIANCE, fight climate change with NRDC, and support other important causes. The more actions a fan completes, the more they increase their chances of winning. Additionally, $1.00 from each ticket purchased will be donated to the BIEBER FOUNDATION which is committed to supporting causes that embody justice in action.

Tickets are available now at justinbiebermusic.com.

