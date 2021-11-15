Miles (Photo: Molly Bouchon)

NASHVILLE-based SMACKSONGS has signed songwriter/producer NATE MILES to a worldwide publishing deal. The CHICAGO native and recent BELMONT UNIVERSITY graduate has worked with artists NIGHTLY, ALEXANDAR STEWART and FRANCISCO MARTIN.

“NATE's work ethic, talent and versatility as a producer and writer immediately caught our interest,” said SMACKSONGS Creative Dr. JEREMY GROVES. “We couldn't be more excited to welcome NATE to the SMACK family, and can't wait to watch his career take off.”

“I am beyond grateful for everyone who has been in my corner these last couple years and helped opportunities like this one come about,” said MILES. “SMACK is an amazing family of writers and creatives, and I'm thankful they believe in what I'm doing. Big thank you to JEREMY GROVES for taking the leap on me. Can't wait to make some fun stuff happen in NASHVILLE.”

