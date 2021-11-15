Ready For Your Station

ALPHA MEDIA Triple A KINK/PORTLAND, OR morning host GUSTAV has a new two-hour weekly show he is producing called THE CRITICAL MIX and it is now available for syndication at no cost.

GUSTAV said of the show, “It’s a hybrid of remixes in the Alternative and Triple A vein with some ‘80s and current EDM thrown in as well. I don’t like to isolate myself to any particular genre, so I tend to mix in tracks that are familiar up against others that might be new to most ears. I’m always on the lookout for more stations to add 'The Critical Mix' and it’s free!”

The show is currently being carried by COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO, which includes flagship station KVOQ (INDIE 102)/DENVER.

Full examples of shows can be heard here and you can reach GUSTAV about the show at criticalmixradio@gmail.com.

