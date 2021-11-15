Clayton

SCOTT CLAYTON joins global talent, entertainment and sports company UTA as Co-Head/Global Music as expected, forming a co-head trio with DAVID ZEDECK and SAM KIRBY YOH across UTA’s LOS ANGELES, NEW YORK, and NASHVILLE locations.

NASHVILLE-based CLAYTON joins UTA from WME, where he was a Partner and Co-Head of the agency’s music division until his departure in late OCTOBER. He has guided the touring careers of talent, including JOHN MAYER, ZAC BROWN BAND, KINGS OF LEON, DEAD & COMPANY, TRAIN, MY MORNING JACKET, MICHAEL FRANTI, RODRIGO Y GABRIELA and many others. Prior to WME, CLAYTON worked at CAA for 17 years as a Co-Head of its NASHVILLE office, served as the Co-Chair with the Mayor of NASHVILLE of the city’s MUSIC CITY MUSIC COUNCIL and is a member of the NASHVILLE PUBLIC RADIO Board of Directors.

UTA CEO JEREMY ZIMMER said, "SCOTT is the epitome of what we look for in a leader at UTA: he is a strong advocate for artists and has a long history of supporting and mentoring colleagues. SAM and DAVID have done a great job building a world-class team, and we are very excited for SCOTT to join us as we continue to grow our music practice.”

KIRBY YOH and ZEDECK jointly added, “We are excited to have SCOTT join us as a Co-Head of the music group. He is a relentless champion for his clients, and we know that he will bring that same energy to UTA. He is a dedicated leader who has played a significant role in building so many people’s careers, and we look forward to collaborating with him as we continue to build our team and do great work for our clients.”

CLAYTON added, "Over the past few years, I have witnessed the incredible job UTA has done to expand and elevate the music department. SAM, DAVID, and the team have shown true innovation and leadership during this unprecedented time and have really delivered for their artists across all genres. I am very excited to be joining a company that has built a culture that is grounded in transparency with colleagues and in service to clients.”

