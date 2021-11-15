Benefits New England's Community In Need

NEW HAMPSHIRE's No. 1 syndicated morning show GREG & THE MORNING BUZZ have announced the return of the 31st Annual "Lend A Helping Can" radiothon to benefit 12 charities working to combat local hunger and homelessness.

On THURSDAY and FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18th and 19th, the show syndicated from iHEARTMEDIA Rock WHEB/PORTSMOUTH, NH will extend its broadcast to a 13-and-a-half-hour radiothon, from 5:30a to 7p (ET) encouraging listeners to donate to "Lend A Helping Can" by calling the station or by participating in an online auction.

“Our 31st year of Lend a Helping Can is a testament to the support we have received for so long," said GREG KRETSCHMAR of THE MORNING BUZZ SHOW. “Although we’re in a better place than last year, COVID and its lingering effects make this campaign challenging---and the need is greater than ever.”

"Lend A Helping Can" started 31 years ago as a canned food donation drive. As the support from the NEW HAMPSHIRE community grew, the fundraiser turned into an online auction and a radiothon. Last year, the event raised over $275,000 to benefit local charities. Since its inception, "Lend A Helping Can" has raised over $1.5 million and hundreds of tons of canned food items to feed residents in need.

