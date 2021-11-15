Lothian

WGBH EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION News-Talk WGBH (GBH)/BOSTON and PRX's "THE WORLD" has a new Exec. Producer, as former CNN and NBC NEWS correspondent DAN LOTHIAN officially joins the nationally syndicated public radio show after serving as Interim Editor since MARCH. LOTHIAN was WHITE HOUSE correspondent and BOSTON Bureau Chief at CNN, LOS ANGELES correspondent for seven years at NBC, and a reporter at several stations, including WCVB-TV/BOSTON, KING-TV/SEATTLE, WPTV (TV)/WEST PALM BEACH, and WDEF-TV/CHATTANOOGA.

“DAN brings a wealth of experience and leadership to The World,” said GBH Pres./CEO JON ABBOTT. “Over the past eight months, he has demonstrated his exceptional journalistic skills and deep commitment to the mission of GBH and public media. We’re excited to support the continued development of THE WORLD with DAN’s vision and dedication.”

“DAN’s impeccable journalism credentials and his exceptional leadership skills will help us continue to take THE WORLD to the next level,” said PRX CEO KERRI HOFFMAN. “His passion for journalism and commitment to sharing global stories with local audiences have helped expand possibilities for THE WORLD. We look forward to continuing growth under his leadership.”

“I’m thrilled to lock in my commitment with the amazing team at THE WORLD,” said LOTHIAN. “With the support of GBH and PRX, we will continue to share stories that might help listeners to become more empowered global citizens, reporting not simply on headlines but on the trends and cultural events shaping our world. I’m looking forward to continuing this journey.”

