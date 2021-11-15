Chair Changes

The leadership of two of the working groups under the NATIONAL RADIO SYSTEMS COMMITTEE, the technical standards board co-sponsored by the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS and the CONSUMER TECHNOLOGY ASSOCIATION, has undergone a shuffle.

In the moves, iHEARTMEDIA Sr. Operations Engineer ALAN JURISON is moving from Chair of the Metadata Usage Working Group (MUWG) to chair the IBOC Standards Development Working Group (ISDWG), a sub-group of the Digital Radio Broadcasting Subcommittee co-chaired by AUDACY consultant E. GLYNN WALDEN and e-RADIO, INC. Pres. JACKSON WANG. JURISON's seat as Chair of the MUWG, a sub-group of the Data Services and Metadata Subcommittee chaired by NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO CTO STEVE SHULTIS, is being assumed by systems engineering consultant DAVID BIALIK.

“Having ALAN as the new ISDWG chair is a great development,” said WALDEN. “ALAN has been a major contributor to NRSC technical documents and done an outstanding job at the helm of the MUWG. With the NRSC-5 review upcoming, ALAN and his group have their work cut out for them.”

“DAVID’s expertise in the area of streaming for broadcast audio will be put to good use as the new chair of the MUWG,” said SHULTIS. “Radio broadcasters rely increasingly upon their audio streams and the NRSC is eager to help develop better standards in this area."

