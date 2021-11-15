Top 10

THE HOME DEPOT rose from seventh to the top of the MEDIA MONITORS National Radio Advertiser rankings for NOVEMBER 8-14. Last week’s top advertiser, INDEED, was beaten out for second place by iHEARTRADIO promos by just two instances. The week’s big mover in the top 10 was KOHL’S, jumping from 34th to sixth place.

The top 10:

1. THE HOME DEPOT (last week #7; 59398 instances)

2. iHEARTRADIO (#2; 54396)

3. INDEED (#1; 54394)

4. DUCKDUCKGO (#3; 49745)

5. STATE FARM (#4; 42195)

6. KOHL’S (#34; 41181)

7. LOWE’S (#6; 38385)

8. “HAILEYWOOD” PODCAST (#8; 30158)

9. VICKS (#9; 28178)

10. GETUPSIDE (#5; 28172)

