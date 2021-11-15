Tenpenny (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

BRIDGE TO HOME, nonprofit 501c3 organization in SANTA CLARITA, CA, is presenting its annual “Soup For The Soul” virtual fundraising event on SATURDAY, DECEMBER 4th from 6:30p to 8p (PT).

“Soup For The Soul” will include an auction and performances from KENNY FOSTER, RACHEL POTTER, MITCHELL TENPENNY, TENILLE TOWNES and WALKER COUNTY. The event will be hosted by syndicated radio host SHAWN PARR of KEY NETWORKS' “SHAWN PARR’s Across The Country.” The auction will feature items including vacation packages, experiences, wine, collectibles and more. Soup dinner packages by local restaurants will be available for guests in SANTA CLARITA.

BRIDGE TO HOME’s mission is to end homelessness, and funds from the event will aid in year-round shelter services and resources for the homeless including shelter, case management, housing navigation and direct referrals to social services that help with legal, medical, and mental health and substance abuse assistance.

Tickets are on sale here. Out of town tickets are also available for guests outside of the area that wish to watch the show and participate in the auction.

