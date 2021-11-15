New Show

STUDIO71 has launched a new podcast focusing on the restaurant world and food trends, and the people responsible for them.

"DUDES BEHIND THE FOODS" is hosted by TIM CHANTARANGSU, the restauranteur a/k/a "TIMOTHY DELAGHETTO" from MTV's "WILD 'N OUT" and "DELICIOUSNESS," and comedian and YOUTUBE personality DAVID SO, CHANTARANGSU's co-host on THRILLIST's "SEND FOODZ," and will post new episodes every MONDAY.

