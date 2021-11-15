-
New Studio71 Podcast Looks At 'Dudes Behind The Foods'
November 15, 2021 at 12:46 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
STUDIO71 has launched a new podcast focusing on the restaurant world and food trends, and the people responsible for them.
"DUDES BEHIND THE FOODS" is hosted by TIM CHANTARANGSU, the restauranteur a/k/a "TIMOTHY DELAGHETTO" from MTV's "WILD 'N OUT" and "DELICIOUSNESS," and comedian and YOUTUBE personality DAVID SO, CHANTARANGSU's co-host on THRILLIST's "SEND FOODZ," and will post new episodes every MONDAY.