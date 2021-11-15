New Comedy

AUDIBLE is premiering a new scripted comedy podcast starring WILL FORTE on THURSDAY (11/18).

"MIDDLESPACE: THE REBELS ATTACK, AND THEN THE OTHER SIDE ATTACKS AS WELL," a science fiction parody, co-stars WYATT CENAC, CHERI OTERI, CLARK DUKE, GILLIAN JACOBS, and RAINN WILSON, among many others, with JOHN MALKOVICH as narrator. The series was created, written, and directed by PAUL LIEBERSTEIN ("THE OFFICE") and tells the story of a bored, daydreaming Starship Captain who stumbles into a chance to become a hero.

Another new AUDIBLE podcast, "OF THE PEOPLE," is a seven-episode series hosted by former MARKETPLACE reporter BEN BRADFORD, examining the roots of today's political polarization. The series posted all of its episodes on NOVEMBER 4th.

