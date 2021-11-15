Candidate

MICHAEL KOOLIDGE has ended his ILLINOIS-based, regionally-syndicated radio talk show and is running for CONGRESS as a Republican in ILLINOIS' 14th Congressional District.

KOOLIDGE launched his campaign on MONDAY (11/15) with a fundraising email touting his humble background and ARMY service, railing against "JOE BIDEN's left-wing agenda" and painting incumbent Rep. LAUREN UNDERWOOD (D-IL) as "a rubber stamp for NANCY PELOSI's radical agenda." He has hosted "THE MICHAEL KOOLIDGE SHOW" for 14 years.

