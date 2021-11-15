Another Upgrade

Fresh from the unveiling of a similar facility at iHEARTMEDIA News WBZ-A/BOSTON, FEMA is debuting an upgraded "Primary Entry Point" emergency broadcast studio facility at the VASHON ISLAND transmitter site of BONNEVILLE Sports KIRO-A (710 ESPN SEATTLE)/SEATTLE on FRIDAY (11/19).

The studio has been modernized to allow the facility to broadcast under all conditions, from natural disasters to terrorism. FEMA has worked with 13 other stations to complete all-hazards upgrades.

