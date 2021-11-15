Drumsticks And Drumsticks Available From KMYZ This Week

STEPHENS MEDIA Alternative KMYZ (Z104.5 THE EDGE)/TULSA has rolled out its "DRUMSTICKS AND DRUMSTICKS” promotion, packaging drumsticks and turkeys for listeners to win on-air from NOVEMBER 15-19 at 7a and 4p.

Drum roll, please. THE EDGE has autographed drumsticks from WEEZER, GARBAGE, CHVRCHES, SILVERSUN PICKUPS, THE BLACK KEYS, JIMMY EAT WORLD, Plus, each winner gets a free turkey for THANKSGIVING.

KMYZ PD JOSH VENABLE said, “THE EDGE always likes to mix things up a little bit. We’re giving away turkeys and signed memorabilia.”

