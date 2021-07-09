Rendering - The Roots Barn

Under the headline, "Future Of Music City Roots Uncertain," THE EAST NASHVILLIAN is reporting that JOHN WALKER announced in a tweet that he has resigned his position as Executive Producer of ROOTS PRODUCTIONS, INC., the company that produced the long-running Americana radio and television show, "Music City Roots." His tweet cited "fundamental creative differences.” Also reportedly resigning is NANCY VANREECE who joined ROOTS PRODUCTIONS in the newly-created position of VP/Public Affairs and Business Development in MAY (NET NEWS 4/26).

THE EAST NASHVILLIAN reports that VANREECE's resignation "was the result of a change in direction on programming by the TEXAS-based owners and the dismantling of the entire local staff of 'Music City Roots.'" WALKER and VANREECE had represented both the live music show and its planned new venue, the 1,000-seat ROOTS BARN, now under construction in MADISON, TN and set to open in early 2022 (NET NEWS 7/9).

"Music City Roots," distributed by AMERICAN PUBLIC TELEVISION, aired on the radio in the NASHVILLE area on flagship station WMOT/MURFREESBORO, and was carried on radio stations across the country. After a pause, it had been set to return in early 2002, broadcasting from the new venue. WMOT has more on the latest developments, including a statement from the show's crew and hosts, here.

In her post, VANREECE wrote, "I am heartbroken that the show 'Music City Roots,' at least how we have known it for its last 44 shows aired on AMERICAN PUBLIC TELEVISION, will not continue. There is a beautiful music and events venue currently under construction on Madison Station Blvd. For the benefit of all of us, I can only hope that any new vision will be communicated promptly by the owners.”

"Music City Roots" founding cohost and Senior Producer CRAIG HAVIGHURST tweeted, "Our plans with the MUSIC CITY ROOTS BARN went off track and there is no path forward for 'Music City Roots' that we can see."

In a post on THE ROOTS BARN's FACEBOOK page that does not mention VANREECE, the venue's FRED KENNEDY called WALKER's departure "a very amicable transition," and praised his "passion, perseverance and leadership."

"Launched in 2009 as a live radio show by co-creators and producers, JOHN WALKER and TODD MAYO, 'Music City Roots' began its run at the LOVELESS BARN, eventually relocating to THE FACTORY in ... FRANKLIN, TN," THE EAST NASHVILLIAN reports on the show's origins. "In 2013, 'Music City Roots' expanded to television with an annual series of episodes distributed by AMERICAN PUBLIC TELEVISION. In 2017, the show went on hiatus in anticipation of moving into THE ROOTS BARN in Madison, a planned 60-foot-tall, state-of-the-art music venue, inspired in part by the RYMAN AUDITORIUM. In addition to serving as the 'the forever home of "Music City Roots,"' a full schedule of roots music-based concerts and other events were planned for the venue."

