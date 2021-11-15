Liable

The judge in a defamation lawsuit in CONNECTICUT against ALEX JONES over the radio and online video talk show host's false comments claiming that the 2012 SANDY HOOK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL shooting in NEWTOWN, CT school shooting was a hoax has ruled that JONES is liable for damages in the case.

CONNECTICUT SUPERIOR COURT Judge BARBARA BELLIS found JONES in default for failing to produce documents ordered to be turned over to the plaintiffs, parents of children killed in the shootings. The documents were centered around if and how JONES and his INFOWARS operation profited from spreading lies about the SANDY HOOK case and other shootings. JONES was also recently found liable in a TEXAS case arising from the shootings, also due to the failure to comply with that court's orders. JONES' attorneys have claimed that they adequately complied with the order, but the judges have ruled otherwise; in both the CONNECTICUT and TEXAS cases, jury trials are scheduled for next year to determine what damages JONES will have to pay in addition to court costs.

JONES is syndicated through GENESIS COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK.

