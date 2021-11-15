Ed Brennan (l) And John Brennan (r)

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family and friends of ATLANTIC VP/Alternative Promotion ED BRENNAN on the loss of his father, JOHN BRENNAN, who passed away last THURSDAY (11/11) after a few years of declining health due to various illnesses. He was 68 years old.

In lieu of traditional services, the BRENNAN family will be having a celebration of his life in RICHMOND, VA on NOVEMBER 28th, which would have been his 69th birthday.

