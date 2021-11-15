Foster, Tuttle

ALPHA MEDIA has promoted suburban CHICAGO GSM/Market Mgr. BRIAN FOSTER and MOBERLY-FARMINGTON-FESTUS, MO Market Mgr. LES TUTTLE to Regional VPs. FOSTER will oversee the company's ILLINOIS, WISCONSIN, and MICHIGAN stations, while TUTTLE will oversee MISSOURI, MINNESOTA, and some IOWA markets, with both reporting to COO LARRY BASTIDA. ZOE BURDINE-FLY recently joined the company as Regional President.

BASTIDA said, “We are excited to have BRIAN and LES join ZOE as we continue to evolve the senior leadership team. Throughout our extensive search to fill the Regional President position, it became clear that BRIAN and LES could play crucial roles. In recent weeks, the added collaboration from these three has enhanced the discussion as the company gains momentum going into 2022.”

"Years ago, I discovered my passion, not for radio or digital, but for telling our clients' stories,” said FOSTER. “This message-first approach has led to sustainable growth inside my market, and I am thrilled to continue this endeavor with my new role. ALPHA is home to me, and to say I am excited about this next chapter is a huge understatement. I want to thank the ALPHA executive team for the confidence they have shown in me.”

TUTTLE added, “Having worked for many companies during my 45 years in this business, I enjoy the style of the ALPHA leadership team. Their commitment to people sets them apart from other companies, and I look forward to being part of the senior management group."

