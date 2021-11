On Thanksgiving Day

iHEARTMEDIA Rock WCHI (ROCK 95.5)/CHICAGO has announced they are giving away $1,000 for a lifetime supply of gravy from GRAVY MASTER on Thanksgiving Day.

"At WCHI in CHICAGO, we believe our audience deserves more of the best. That’s why we give away Chainsaws on Fridays and Summer all Summer long," said iHEARTMEDIA CHICAGO Regional SVP/PROGRAMMING and WCHI PD JAMES HOWARD. "But as CHICAGO’s Official Thanksgiving Station, we want to offer up something truly life changing. This Turkey Day, we are giving away Gravy…FOR LIFE. Now our audience doesn’t have to skimp on the drizzle because they will never run out."

