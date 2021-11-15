Spotify: Wishing You A Very Merry Xmas

SPOTIFY announced the latest additions to its SPOTIFY SINGLES: HOLIDAY playlist, which can be found here.

The 12 freshly-recorded covers and originals are from artists including SPOON, NAO, ASHNIKKO, JXDN, CAYLEE HAMMACK, CHANDLER MOORE, MISTERWIVES and SURFACES, as well as global artists EL ALFA (DOMINICIAN REPUBLIC), ALEXANDRA STRELISKI (CANADA), LOVA (SWEDEN), and LEE HI (KOREA).

The 2021 collection marks the fifth year of SPOTIFY SINGLES: HOLIDAY, and includes a wide range of covers and originals from artists across a myriad of genres. Past SPOTIFY SINGLES; HOLIDAY contributors include JOHN LEGEND, CAMILO, NORAH JONES, MILEY CYRUS, KELLY CLARKSON, SAM SMITH, JULIEN BAKER and DEMI LOVATO.

From ASHNIKKO's genre-bending “Carol Of The Bells,” which she describes as a “strange little fairy chant,” to JXDN's homage to his idols BLINK-182 with his cover of “Happy Holidays You Bastards” (he calls it “one of the best CHRISTMAS songs of all time”), and SPOON’s swaggering version of THE BEATLES’ “CHRISTMAS Time (Is Here Again)” that features, according to BRITT DANIEL, “the most band members doing vocals ever ... pretty sure I’m counting four.” it's an eclectic collection of unexpected holiday faves.

Added DANIEL, “Recording the song was a group effort that pulled us away from rehearsals and quickly sent us down a turbulent path of what you might call the CHRISTMAS spirit. The war on CHRISTMAS is over."

