Swift

Congratulations to REPUBLIC/MCA NASHVILLE's TAYLOR SWIFT for earning 70 MEDIABASE adds this week with her new single, "I Bet You Think About Me" featuring MERCURY NASHVILLE's CHRIS STAPLETON. It is this week's most added song at Country radio.

Kudos to UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) EVP/Promotion ROYCE RISSER; MCA NASHVILLE SVP KATIE DEAN; UMG VP/Promotion DAVID FRIEDMAN, VP/Promotion & Radio Marketing CHRIS SCHULER and National Director/Radio Marketing DONNA HUGHES; MCA Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion BRIANA GALLUCCIO, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion MIRANDA McDONALD, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion ANNA WIDMER, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion DONNA JO PASSUNTINO and Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion MICHELLE TYRRELL, and Coord./Promotion SHANNON HOGAN.

