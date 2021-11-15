Currently On-Air Via Smart Speakers And Station App

ONE PUTT BROADCASTING Alternative KFRR (NEW ROCK 104.1)/FRESNO’s FM radio was knocked off air at 3:42p this past SATURDAY (11/13) when power was lost at the tower site caused by the KNP COMPLEX FIRE.

KFRR PD JASON SQUIRES said, "Plans are in place to get us back up as soon as possible."

In the meantime, the station used social media to remind listeners to listen to NEW ROCK 104.1 on smart speakers and the station's app until the signal is restored on the FM dial.

The station posted the following message on FACEBOOK.

