DJ Pee-Wee (Photo: KCRW)

PEE-WEE HERMAN, the character created and portrayed by PAUL REUBENS, will be hosting a show on SANTA MONICA COLLEGE Triple A KCRW/SANTA MONICA-LOS ANGELES on NOVEMBER 26th at 6p (PT).

The show, "THE PEE-WEE HERMAN RADIO HOUR," was teased with social media posts on FRIDAY (11/12) by HERMAN, first telling TWITTER followers that "It's my dream to be a DJ on my very own radio show" and displaying a letter to KCRW asking for a show (asserting that "this is not a form letter" above a very obvious White-Out where the station's calls were retyped), followed by posts chronicling waiting nine and 17 minutes without a response before exchanging posts with KCRW's account. HERMAN's account tweeted out the official word on MONDAY, accompanied by his donut order ("I'll need 1 Chcolate Sprinkle, 1 Glazed, 1 Maple Buttermilk but ZERO Crullers").

