A week after announcing that the show is sticking with WESTWOOD ONE for three more years (​NET NEWS 11/8​), "THE BOB & TOM SHOW" has been renewed by 17 iHEARTMEDIA stations. The show has aired on most of the station for decades, including a 38 year run on flagship Classic Rock WFBQ (Q95)/INDIANAPOLIS.

In a press release marking the renewals, iHEARTMEDIA National Programming Group COO BRAD HARDIN said, “It’s an honor to continue our great relationship with TOM GRISWOLD and his team. How often do you get to say you’ve worked together for decades? Listeners across the country have become accustomed to starting their day laughing along with THE BOB & TOM SHOW’s irreverent humor, and we’re excited that they are continuing to bring the laughs with this extended partnership.”

Host GRISWOLD said, “We’re very pleased to extend our successful relationship with our longtime partner, iHEARTMEDIA. We have a brilliant team of broadcasters, comics, writers and producers here at THE BOB & TOM SHOW and we look forward to continuing to serve our iHEARTMEDIA affiliates and listeners with laugh-out-loud morning entertainment. The radio party has just begun!”

