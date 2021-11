Festival Returns

BBC RADIO 1's BIG WEEKEND is set to return to a live weekend festival on MAY 27-29, 2022 in COVENTRY, ENGLAND. The COVID-19 pandemic canceled BIG WEEKEND as a live festival event in 2020 and 2021, with the events held virtually.

The lineup for BBC RADIO 1's BIG WEEKEND 2022 has not yet been announced.

