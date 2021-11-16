New Service

TUNECORE, the digital music distributor owned by BELIEVE, has launched "Social Platforms," a distribution platform allowing users to upload music to social media networks prior to release to streaming and download platforms.

CEO ANDREEA GLEESON said, "In the past few years, social media platforms like YOUTUBE, TIKTOK, INSTAGRAM and FACEBOOK have become the first stage for music discovery, providing a new way for music creators to start building audiences and accelerate discovery and virality. With the launch of distribution to Social Platforms, TUNECORE is offering a one-stop solution for artists to release and monetize their music on key social media platforms with no upfront fee to provide an easily accessible launchpad for creators."

« see more Net News