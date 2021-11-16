Marriage Events

FAMILY LIFE BROADCASTING INC. Contemporary Christian KFMR (FAMILY LIFE RADIO NETWORK)/TUCSON held three Intentional Love Marriage Date Nights with INTENTIONAL LIVING Founder Dr. RANDY CARLSON. The station claims that the events in TUCSON, TEMPE, and PHOENIX, featuring CARLSON's talks on marriage, long-term relationships, and parenting, drew 1,500 people.



CARLSON said, “We enjoy creating experiences for our listeners where they can learn what it takes to strengthen their relationships and take hold of the promises that God has for them."

