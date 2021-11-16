More Performers

DIPLO; MÅNESKIN; MICKEY GUYTON; TYLER, THE CREATOR; WALKER HAYES; and ZOE WEES have been added to the list of artists scheduled to perform at the 2021 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS.

The show, hosted by CARDI B, will air live from LOS ANGELES' MICROSOFT THEATER on SUNDAY (11/21) at 8p (ET), with HULU streaming the show the next day. DIPLO will serve as the show's musical curator and DJ, while MÅNESKIN will perform their hit, "Beggin," GUYTON will sing her new single, "All American," HAYES will do his nominated song "Fancy Like," and WEES, the 19-year-old German singer/songwriter, will sing "Girls Like Us" in a special "AMA Song of the Soul Moment" segment.

BAD BUNNY, TAINY and JULIETA VENEGAS, BTS with MEGAN THEE STALLION, OLIVIA RODRIGO, CARRIE UNDERWOOD and JASON ALDEAN, KANE BROWN, NEW EDITION, and NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK were previously announced as performers on the show. Fan voting on the awards is closing TONIGHT at 11:59p (ET)

