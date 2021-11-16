Zoo Podcast

The SAN DIEGO ZOO is starting its own weekly podcast with iHEARTMEDIA. "AMAZING WILDLIFE," co-produced by the SAN DIEGO ZOO WILDLIFE ALLIANCE with iHEARTMEDIA, is hosted by the zoo's RICK SCHWARTZ and EBONE MONET; 52 weekly episodes will post on FRIDAYS beginning NOVEMBER 19th.

“I’ve dedicated my life to conservation and professional wildlife care, and my hope with this podcast is to inspire the younger generations to be active in conservation efforts,” said SCHWARTZ. “I’m honored to be hosting the ‘AMAZING WILDLIFE’ podcast alongside EBONE MONET, and to share my passion and what I have learned throughout my years working at the SAN DIEGO ZOO and SAFARI PARK. And we’re fortunate to work with iHEARTMEDIA on this podcast.”

“We are excited to expand iHEART’s educational and entertaining podcast offerings for families and kids of all ages with ‘AMAZING WILDLIFE,’” said iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK COO WILL PEARSON. “We have so much to learn around wildlife and conservation efforts, especially when it comes to how we can all be helpful in ways big and small. We’re excited to work alongside the SAN DIEGO ZOO WILDLIFE ALLIANCE to continue to provide these educational resources.”

“SAN DIEGO ZOO WILDLIFE ALLIANCE has been doing amazing conservation work for decades, and this podcast is the latest opportunity for us to share the impact this organization has had on conserving wildlife and wild spaces,” said SAN DIEGO ZOO WILDLIFE ALLIANCE Chief Marketing Officer DAVID MILLER. “The family friendly nature of the show is yet another way we’re working to inspire the next generation of conservationists.”

« see more Net News