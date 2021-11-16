List Revealed

PANDORA has unveiled its artists to watch picks for 2022. THE PANDORA TEN features 10 artists chosen by PANDORA as most likely to break through, establish long careers and possibly become superstars in the business. The company has also released a format-specific list of 10 Country artists to watch next year.

Past picks for THE PANDORA TEN have included POST MALONE, ALESSIA CARA, LIZZO, DUA LIPA, H.E.R., ASHLEY McBRYDE, SUMMER WALKER, DOJA CAT, RODDY RICCH, TONES & I, THE KID LAROI and GIVEON.

This year's THE PANDORA TEN list (and genre):

AMAAREE (Afropop)

BIA (Hip Hop)

BINO RIDEAUX (Hip Hop)

CONNER SMITH (Country)

LISA (Pop/K Pop)

MORA (Reggaeton)

NESSA BARRETT (Alt/Pop)

OTIS KANE (R&B)

PINKPANTHERESS (Alt/Pop)

REMI WOLF (Alt/Indie)

PANDORA SVP/Music Programming STEVE BLATTER commented, "THE PANDORA TEN for 2022 was developed through a combination of expert human curation and predictive analytics driven by PANDORA’s pioneering music recommendation engine. We believe each of these next-generation artists will attract enduring fan bases and achieve long-term success."

Concurrently, PANDORA COUNTRY named its 10 Artists to Watch in 2022. That diverse list includes five women and four artists of color. They are: ABBEY CONE, AMYTHYST KIAH, CONNER SMITH, FRANK RAY, HANNAH ELLIS, MORGAN WADE, RANDALL KING, SAM WILLIAMS, TIERA and WILLIE JONES.

PANDORA says its lists are compiled using a combination of "human insights and sophisticated data analytics based on listener behavior."

