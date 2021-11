LUKE COMBS, THOMAS RHETT and MORGAN WALLEN will headline ROCK THE OCEAN’s TORTUGA MUSIC FESTIVAL, set for APRIL 8th-10th, 2022 in FT. LAUDERDALE, FL. Other artists schedule to perform include: BROTHERS OSBORNE, JORDAN DAVIS, TRAVIS DENNING, WALKER HAYES, RANDY HOUSER, NELLY, DEE JAY SILVER, SURFACES, MITCHELL TENPENNY, TRAVIS TRITT, HAILEY WHITTERS and LAINEY WILSON.

The festival will feature a main stage, Sunset Stage and a Next From NASHVILLE stage. The Sunset Stage will feature performers BRELAND, DJ ROCK, LARRY FLEET, JELLY ROLL, KENDELL MARVEL, SCOTTY McCREERY, SISTER HAZEL, SUBLIME WITH ROME, CHASE RICE, CAITLYN SMITH, THE CADILLAC THREE, THE ELOVATERS and THE WAR AND TREATY. The Next From NASHVILLE stage will include performances from PRISCILLA BLOCK, DILLON CARMICHAEL, SHY CARTER, CALLISTA CLARK, JACKSON DEAN, ERNEST, LAINE HARDY, NOAH HICKS, KAT & ALEX, KING CALAWAY, DREW PARKER, SEAFORTH, BRITTNEY SPENCER, LILY ROSE AND TIERA.

Three-day passes will go on sale FRIDAY, DECEMBER 3rd at 10a (ET). For more, visit tortugamusicfestival.com.

« see more Net News