Gonsales

HUBBARD RADIO/ST. PAUL-MINNEAPOLIS DOS JEFF GONSALES has been named SVP/Market Mgr. of AUDACY's MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL cluster, News-Talk WCCO-A, Country KMNB (102.9 THE WOLF) and Adult Hits KZJK (104.1 JACK FM), effective DECEMBER 6th. GONSALES started as an AE at WCCO in 1996 and worked at CLEAR CHANNEL before joining HUBBARD in 2003. He fills the office left vacant by the departure of SHANNON KNOEPKE in JULY.

Saying that AUDACY is "thrilled" to hire GONSALES, Regional Pres. RACHEL WILLIAMSON added that he "has built a strong reputation as a leader with integrity who cares about his people and his business partners. We trust that invaluable quality coupled with his rich experience in this area will set AUDACY MINNEAPOLIS up for continued growth and success under his leadership.”

“I am excited to join the AUDACY team in MINNEAPOLIS,” said GONSALES. “After starting my radio career at 830 WCCO, I look forward to returning to move this group of local favorites forward in the digital audio world.”

