The UK band SINGLE BY SUNDAY is back with a new single, "Cold." The band formed in 2015, they cite the likes of BLINK-182, THE 1975 and MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE as influences. Known for their trademarked colored hair, the quartet combine their raucous guitars and energetic live shows with a millennial brashness while retaining some of the original mid-80s Pop/Punk attitudes. Does "Cold" fit the bill? Find out on today's PASSPORT APPROVED

« see more Net News