ALEK HALVERSON has been promoted to PD for iHEARTMEDIA Country KAJA (KJ97)/SAN ANTONIO succeeding KYLE “ANTHONY” DUE, who is expected to join TOWNSQUARE MEDIA’s four-station MONMOUTH-OCEAN, NJ cluster in an as-yet undisclosed position. HALVERSON, whose promotion is effective immediately, most recently was afternoon host at sister Country station KASE/AUSTIN (which he will retain), and APD of sister stations Top 40 KHFI (96.7 KISS FM) and Top 40/Rhythmic KPEZ (102.3 THE BEAT). In his new role, he continues to report to JASON McCOLLIM, SVP/Programming for iHEART SAN ANTONIO and AUSTIN.

DUE, a 20-year iHEARTMEDIA veteran, arrived in SAN ANTONIO in 2017 from the PD post at iHEART Top 40 WAEB (B104) and Rock WZZO/ALLENTOWN, PA (NET NEWS 7/13/17). His career also includes radio stints in CHARLOTTE, CHATTANOOGA and other markets.

“ALEK is one of the rising stars within iHEARTMEDIA,” said McCOLLIM. “With his tremendous knowledge of the Country music format, we knew he was the right person to lead this excellent brand. I know our entire team in SAN ANTONIO is excited to watch him take the reins and elevate the brand of KJ97.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to be programming KJ97,” said HALVERSON. “Going to high school in SAN ANTONIO, I fell in love with the city and the state of TEXAS. Getting to run one of the biggest Country stations in SAN ANTONIO is a dream come true, and I can’t thank iHEARTMEDIA enough for this opportunity.”

Read our recent 10 Questions interview with HALVERSON here. The APD opening at KHFI is posted here.

