Third Year In A Row

ON LOCATION, the NFL, and BUD LIGHT will bring back SUPER BOWL MUSIC FEST for its third year, THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 10th through SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 12th at the STAPLES CENTER in downtown LOS ANGELES. THURSDAY night will kick off with performances from both HALSEY and MACHINE GUN KELLY as headliners for the night. On FRIDAY night, the BUD LIGHT SUPER BOWL MUSIC FEST will feature BLAKE SHELTON and GWEN STEFANI with MICKEY GUYTON. And SATURDAY’s SUPER BOWL eve concert lineup will feature GREEN DAY and MILEY CYRUS.

BUD LIGHT Dir./Experiential Marketing LANE JOYCE said," We’re absolutely thrilled that our BUD LIGHT SUPER BOWL MUSIC FEST is returning to bring passionate music and football fans never seen before performances. With this year's festival taking place in the iconic STAPLES CENTER, we’re excited about the lineup of musicians we have brought together across various genres, and can’t wait to bring people in LOS ANGELES even more fun to what is already set to be a big weekend.”

Pres./STAPLES CENTER, MICROSOFT THEATER and L.A. LIVE, LEE ZEIDMAN added, “STAPLES CENTER and L.A. LIVE are incredibly excited and honored to host three amazing nights of music as part of SUPER BOWL MUSIC FEST. We look forward to welcoming music and football fans to downtown as part of SUPER BOWL week in LOS ANGELES.”

NFL EVP/Club Business & Events PETER O’REILLY said, “BUD LIGHT SUPER BOWL MUSIC FEST has quickly become one of the most anticipated fan events of the week. Three nights of incredible talent at an amazing venue in LOS ANGELES as the SUPER BOWL returns to the city for the first time in nearly 30 years will make this year’s music fest the most exciting ever."

In addition to top-level music talent spanning a range of genres, the festival features surprise appearances by celebrities and athletes. Tickets go on sale NOVEMBER 18th. COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

